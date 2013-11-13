* Sees fourth-quarter rev $105-$106 mln vs est $112.6 mln
* Sees earnings of $0.06-$0.07/shr vs est $0.12
* Previous rev forecast $110-$114 mln
* Previous earnings forecast $0.10-$0.13/shr
* Shares down 9 pct
Nov 13 Chip gear maker Photronics Inc
estimated fourth quarter results that fell short of analysts'
expectations, mainly due to delayed orders from an Asian foundry
customer, sending its shares down 9 percent in early trading.
The company, which makes quartz photomasks used in
semiconductors and flat panel displays, said on Wednesday there
had been a delay in completing the qualification process with
the unidentified customer.
Photronics said it would report earnings of 6-7 cents per
share for the quarter ended Nov. 3. The company previously said
it expected to earn 10-13 cents per share.
It estimated revenue of $105-$106 million. It had previously
forecast revenue of $110-$114 million.
Analysts on average expect earnings of 12 cents per share on
revenue of $112.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Chief Executive Constantine Macricostas said the company's
high-end memory business was "soft" in the quarter, but orders
were expected to increase in fiscal 2014.
Photronics gets most of its revenue from Korea and Taiwan,
with about 22 percent of its revenue last year coming from
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
LG Electronics Inc and Micron Technology Inc
are also customers.
The Brookfield, Connecticut-based company will release
fourth-quarter results on Dec. 11.
The company's stock fell 9 percent to $7.60 in early trading
on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee & Lehar Maan in Bangalore;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)