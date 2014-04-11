UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand steadies but stocks' losing streak runs to four days
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)
April 11 Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Ltd -
* For the six months ended 31 January 2014 pbt from international operations up 52 pct
* For the six months ended 31 January 2014 HEPS up 30 pct
* Dividend maintained in line with board's dividend cover policy
* For the six months ended 31 January 2014 total income increased by 19 pct to R587 million
* Sport of thoroughbred horse racing in south africa is growing again, with on course betting and attendances growing by more than 10 pct
* International operations, soccer pools and fixed odds numbers betting continue to enjoy buoyant demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)
PARIS, April 21 Ukrainian agriculture will become more attractive to investors due to land sales and other economic reforms planned by the government, top executives at grain producer AgroGeneration said on Friday as the firm announced results.