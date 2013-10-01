'Star Wars' embraces girl power with new heroine stories, toys
April 13 "Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
JOHANNESBURG Oct 1 Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Ltd : * Says heps up 26% * Says final dividend for the year up 18%
April 13 "Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
* Wong shui yeung was appointed as an independent non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: