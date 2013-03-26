LONDON, March 26 British biotech Phytopharm
gave up its search for a treatment for Parkinson's
Disease using a drug derived from subtropical plants on Tuesday
and said it was looking to sell the business.
A month after the medicine, Cogane, failed in a clinical
trial, Phytopharm said it would not commit any more money to
further research and development and would cut staff.
The company said it had held exploratory merger talks with a
number of parties.
Cogane's failure - the latest in a line that include Renovo,
Minster and Antisoma - highlighted the all-or-nothing bet that
small biotechs need to make to develop and launch drugs on their
own.
Phytopharm suffered earlier setbacks. It abandoned research
aiming to commercialise a drug for the management of obesity
derived from a southern African cactus called Hoodia gordonii
three years ago, to focus its efforts on Cogane instead.
It raised 24 million pounds ($36 million)from investors to
fund research into Cogane.
The British company had hoped its compounds had the
potential to be a new class of therapy for neurodegenerative
diseases, such as Parkinson's and motor neurone disease.
Early trials indicated that Cogane could ease the symptoms
and slow the progression of Parkinson's, a condition where part
of the brain becomes more damaged over time.
However, the drug, derived from a member of the sapogenin
class of compounds, last month failed to show any benefit over a
placebo in a trial of 400 patients with early-stage Parkinson's.
The company said on Tuesday that a full analysis of the data
confirmed the disappointing findings.
Shares in the group, which fell more than 80 percent when
the trial results were published, were trading up 3 percent at
1.56 pence by 1016 GMT, valuing the company at about 5.4 million
pounds ($8.2 million).