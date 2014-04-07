BRIEF-Xi'an Catering sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 mln yuan to 6 mln yuan
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 million yuan to 6 million yuan
MILAN, April 7 Italian scooter maker Piaggio said on Monday it offered holders of a 150 million euro bond due in 2016 to exchange their notes at a price of 104.5 with a new seven-year bond to be issued at par for a total of 200 million euros ($274 mln).
Piaggio said bondholders willing to swap their notes had until April 15 inclusive to notify the exchange agent.
The minimum coupon of the new issue will be announced on April 14, it said. The 2016 bond pays a 7 percent coupon. The new issue would be priced on April 16 after the company gives details on how many bondholders have accepted the swap offer. ($1 = 0.7303 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 million yuan to 6 million yuan
JAKARTA, April 17 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 15.9 percent in March from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Monday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based company primarily engaged in automobile business. Sales stood at 473,896 motorbikes in March, down from 563,341 sold in the same month last year. However, it was higher than the 453,763 bikes sold in February. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest