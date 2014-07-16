UPDATE 1-New GlaxSmithKline CEO wants fewer, bigger new drug launches
* Q1 adjusted EPS 25.0 pence vs consensus 24.5p (Adds further CEO comments, detail on competition)
MILAN, July 16 Italian scooter maker Piaggio said on Wednesday it had signed fresh credit agreements with a syndicate of banks for 220 million euros ($298 million) to refinance existing loan facilities and fund international growth.
The credit facility may be increased to a maximum of 250 million euros, the company added.
($1 = 0.7389 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Q1 adjusted EPS 25.0 pence vs consensus 24.5p (Adds further CEO comments, detail on competition)
* Every 5 issued and unissued existing shares of HK$0.10 each in share capital of co be consolidated into 1 consolidated share of HK$0.50 each Source text (http://bit.ly/2q7cOd8) Further company coverage: