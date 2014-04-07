BRIEF-Xi'an Catering sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 mln yuan to 6 mln yuan
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 million yuan to 6 million yuan
(Corrects rupee to rupiah in second paragraph, adds dropped word in fourth paragraph)
MILAN, April 7 Italian scooter maker Piaggio estimates a fall of around 8 percent in first-quarter net revenues at current exchange rates, as a weaker Indian rupee deepens a drop in sales on that market.
Piaggio said rising sales in the United States and Europe had only partially offset shrinking overall sales in Asia. The strength of the euro against currencies such as the U.S. dollar and the Indonesian rupiah and the Vietnamese dong had added to the fall in revenues.
At constant exchange rates, sales are estimated to have fallen by about 4 percent year-on-year in the first three months. However, Piaggio said that it saw flat margins in the same period for its operating and core profits.
The company also said that, taking advantage of favourable market conditions, it may launch an exchange offer on a 150 million euro bond due in 2016 to reimburse it ahead of maturity.
The company may finance that by issuing a 200 million euro high-yield bond due in 2021. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 million yuan to 6 million yuan
JAKARTA, April 17 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 15.9 percent in March from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Monday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based company primarily engaged in automobile business. Sales stood at 473,896 motorbikes in March, down from 563,341 sold in the same month last year. However, it was higher than the 453,763 bikes sold in February. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest