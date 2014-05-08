MILAN May 8 Italian motorcycle and scooter
maker Piaggio on Thursday reported a 8 percent rise in
first-quarter core earnings on the back of a recovery in Europe,
while revenues edged down, hit by currency swings.
The maker of the iconic Vespa scooter and Aprilia motorbikes
said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 32.5 million euros ($45.25
million) in the three months to the end of March, up from 30.1
million euros.
Net profit was stable at 1.1 million last year, while sales
dropped nearly 9 percent to 277 million euros.
Piaggio said rising sales in Europe had partially offset
shrinking revenues in Asia-Pacific area. The strength of the
euro against the U.S. dollar and Asian currencies had a negative
impact of 14.4 million euros, Piaggio said.
In its business plan released in March, the company forecast
70 percent growth in core earnings between 2013-2017 to around
250 million euros, helped by expectations of a further gradual
economic recovery in Europe and expansion plans in Asia.
($1 = 0.7183 Euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)