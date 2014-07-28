MILAN, July 28 Italian motorcycle and scooter
maker Piaggio on Monday reported a slight drop in
first-half core earnings, as a recovery seen in Europe in the
first quarter slowed down and as currency swings hit sales.
The maker of the iconic Vespa scooter and Aprilla motorbikes
said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 94 million euros ($126 million)
from 100.6 million euros in the same period last year. The
result compares with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 99
million euros.
Net profit stood at 16.5 million euros, compared with 25
million last year.
Consolidated net sales dropped to 629 million euros from
671.5 million euros and slightly below a SmartEstimate of 636
million euros. The strength of the euro against the U.S. dollar
and Asian currencies had a negative impact of 26.4 million
euros, Piaggio said.
In its business plan released in March, the company forecast
70 percent growth in core earnings between 2013-2017 to around
250 million euros, helped by expectations of a gradual economic
recovery in Europe and expansion plans in Asia.
($1 = 0.7443 Euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)