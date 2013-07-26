BRIEF-Bota Bio raises 8 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 8 billion won in private placement of 6.8 million shares of the co as of March 27
MILAN, July 26 Italian motorcycle and scooter maker Piaggio's consolidated sales extended a four-year slide in the first half, it said on Friday, depressing net profit as its core market for scooters and motorbikes continued to fall.
Consolidated sales for the first half were 671.5 million euros ($888.8 million), down from 764.0 million for the same period a year ago.
Piaggio's net sales have fallen for the past four out of five consecutive years to their lowest since 2004.
Net profit was 24.9 million euros, down from last year's 33.7 million euros. EBITDA was 100.6 million euros, down from 114.4 million euros last year.
Piaggio said it will "continue in the direction of" its 2011-2014 business plan, which targets sales of 1.03 million vehicles in 2014 for consolidated sales of 2 billion euros.
It said it will bring forward the presentation of its new 2014-2018 business plan to the end of this year. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Says it raised 8 billion won in private placement of 6.8 million shares of the co as of March 27
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa; BB-/Stable) USD150 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022. The notes will be guaranteed by almost all of Japfa's major operating subsidiaries. The company intends to use about USD137 million of the net proceeds to redeem a part of its US dollar notes maturing in 2018 and the remainder for ge
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on March 28