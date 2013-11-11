MILAN Nov 11 Italian motorcycle and scooter maker Piaggio said on Monday its profit fell to 27.8 million euros in the first nine months of the year, from 44.4 million euros a year ago, as a stronger euro hurt revenues.

The maker of the iconic Vespa scooter posted revenues of 955 million euros in the period, compared with 1.1 billion euros a year ago, while core margins were broadly unchanged at 30.4 percent.

Currency effects subtracted 34.3 million euros to revenues, it said in a statement.

The company confirmed plans to boost productivity and expand in Asia while consolidating its position on mature Western markets.

Piaggio reiterated it would present a new 2014-2018 strategic plan in the coming months.($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Valentina Za)