MILAN, July 15 Italy's Piaggio, the maker of Vespa scooters, is keen to invest in Iran, from where the company has been absent for more than two decades, if sanctions are lifted, its chairman Roberto Colaninno said on Wednesday.

Iran and six major world powers reached a nuclear deal on Tuesday, capping more than a decade of negotiations with an agreement that opens a population of 80 million consumers to multinationals.

"The deal opens the door to a country of great dimensions ... and Piaggio will certainly take advantage of this new growth opportunity," Colaninno told reporters on the sidelines of an event to launch Milan's first scooter sharing service.

Colaninno said Piaggio's second-quarter earnings were in line with market developments and he was "satisfied", especially given the challenges stemming from ongoing crises such as in Greece and China. He declined to give any specific figures. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Elisa Anzolin, editing by Louise Heavens)