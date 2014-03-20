MILAN, March 20 Italian motorcycle and scooter
maker Piaggio on Thursday reported a 57 percent fall in
full-year adjusted net profit, hit by a sharp drop in sales of
two-wheel vehicles in most of its markets.
The maker of the iconic Vespa scooter said 2013 adjusted net
profit fell to 18.1 million euros ($25 million) from 42.1
million the previous year, and below a Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimate of 20 million euros.
The net profit was adjusted to include non-recurring charges
of 24.6 million euros related to outstanding tax fees. Excluding
the charges, Piaggio would have posted a net loss of 6.5 million
euros for 2013.
Consolidated net sales dropped to 1.21 billion euros from
1.41 billion euros, in line with analysts expectations.
The company is due to unveil an industrial plan for
2014-2017 later on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7189 Euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Silvia Aloisi)