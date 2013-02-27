MILAN Feb 27 Annual profit at motorcycle maker
Piaggio fell 9 percent after demand in its home Italian
market slumped to an all-time low because of the economic
crisis.
Piaggio, which was founded over a century ago and produces
the iconic Vespa scooter, said European sales of two wheelers
had fallen by 50 percent since 2007 as the effects of the
downturn were felt across the continent.
Italians have always had a particular love of the scooter to
get around their congested cities. Views of cities like Rome
from a motorbike have featured in a number of films but the
market in Italy is down by 55 percent over the past five years.
Piaggio said it had consolidated its position as leader in
the shrinking European market, and confirmed it would continue
with its 2011-2014 business plan "despite the persistent
slowdown in global growth."
Weakness in Europe was partly offset by the United States,
one of the few Western markets where motorcycle sales are
increasing.
Group turnover also grew by double figures in the Asia
Pacific region, as Piaggio launched the Vespa in India as part
of its international expansion.
However, the company sounded a note of caution on the Asia
Pacific region where it said an unexpected downtrend in demand
accelerated towards the end of the year.
Piaggio also produces three-wheelers and other light
commercial vehicles.
Net profit in 2012 dipped to 42.1 million euros ($55
million) from 46.3 million in the previous year, Piaggio said.
Revenue fell to 1.40 billion euros from 1.51 billion euros in
2011.
Despite the lower profit, Piaggio raised its dividend to 9.2
cents per share, against 8.2 a year ago.
Shares in the company slipped 1.5 percent on the Italian
market by 1345 GMT. Piaggio is controlled by Immsi, a holding
company controlled by Italian businessman Roberto Colaninno.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Jennifer Clark and
Hans-Juergen Peters)