MILAN, March 20 Italian motorcycle and scooter maker Piaggio said on Thursday it expects core earnings to rise to around 250 million euros ($348 million) by 2017 as a recovery in Europe is gaining momentum and as it boosts profitability in Asia.

In a new industrial plan for 2014-2017, the maker of the iconic Vespa scooter, said it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise to around 250 million euros from 146.8 million euros last year. EBITDA margin is seen growing to around 14 percent from 12.1 percent in 2013.

Sales are expected to grow over four years to around 1.75 billion euros from 1.21 billion in 2013, it added, while 2017 net profit is seen at around 70 million euros.

