JOHANNESBURG, July 14 South Africa's Public
Investment Fund (PIC), which manages civil servant pension
funds, said on Tuesday it planned to sell a part of the stake it
recently acquired in mobile phone firm Vodacom.
The government announced two weeks ago that it had sold its
13.91 percent holding in Vodacom to the PIC at a 10 percent
discount to market prices to raise funds for cash-strapped power
utility Eskom.
The PIC said in a statement that it planned to sell 25
million Vodacom shares, representing about 1.7 percent of the
company's share capital, with Deutsche Bank AG,
London branch, as the sole bookrunner.
At Tuesday's closing price of 139 rand, 25 million Vodacom
shares would be worth 3.475 billion rand ($279 million) - still
about 10 percent more than the PIC paid.
"Subsequent to this transaction, PIC has agreed to a lock-up
of 60 days on its remaining stake," it said.
($1 = 12.4501 rand)
