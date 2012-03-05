LONDON, March 5 An important early work by
Pablo Picasso painted when he was just 19 or 20 has been put up
for sale by its aristocratic Welsh owners, and is estimated to
be worth around 50 million pounds ($80 million).
The intention to sell "Child With a Dove", a 1901 work which
marked the beginning of the Spanish artist's "blue period", was
posted on the website of the Arts Council England which has some
say over whether important works of art are allowed to be sold
abroad.
The painting, depicting a child holding a dove next to a
coloured ball, belongs to the Aberconway family, and was loaned
to the Courtauld Gallery in London only last year, according to
the Sunday Times, which first reported the intended sale.
The Arts Council England estimated the work to be worth 50
million pounds, but added that the valuation was meant only as a
rough guide.
Another painting by Picasso, "Nude, Green Leaves and Bust",
sold for $106.5 million in 2010, the auction record for any work
of art.
Auctioneer Christie's confirmed it had been instructed to
find a buyer for a private sale, keeping the deal away from the
attention an open auction would inevitably bring.
Keeping the painting in Britain and on public display could
prove difficult given the prohibitively high price and the fact
that the National Gallery, one of the country's most important
collections, has run down its financial reserves in recent
years.
The gallery announced last week that it had used 25 million
pounds of its legacy reserves -- believed to be the majority of
the total -- to help raise the 45 million pounds needed to
purchase Titian's "Diana and Callisto".
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)