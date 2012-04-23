By Chris Michaud
NEW YORK, April 23 Known for his long and
passionate personal life as well as his prodigious output, Pablo
Picasso has proved to be the most bankable of artists over the
past 20 years.
At its spring sale of Impressionist and Modern Art on May 1
Christie's is featuring a virtual gallery of the women who
figured in the Spanish artist's long life, from Marie-Therese
Walter to Jacqueline Roque.
Together the six works, being sold by various owners and
spanning four decades from 1932 to 1968, are expected to fetch
about $30 million and could help gauge the mid-level of the
market for works by the artist.
"Of all the artists we handle in Impressionist and modern,
Picasso could generally be regarded as the single most
commercial," said Brooke Lampley, a department specialist at the
auction house.
"Recently, we've seen increasing attention to his female
subjects, his paramours, as a way of understanding different
periods in his career," she said.
Leading the offerings is "Deux nus couchés," a 1968 portrait
of Jacqueline Roque, Picasso's second wife, which is estimated
to sell for $8 million to $10 million. Christie's said it has
generated great interest.
"She was his last partner, and the longest and most
successful relationship of his life," Lampley said. "This is an
incredibly romantic picture, referencing the naturalism of his
relationship at this time."
Picasso and Roque were married for 20 years until his death
at 91 in 1973. She was the subject of hundreds of portraits.
Also on offer are works featuring Francoise Gilot, with whom
Picasso had two children, Claude and Paloma, and his mistress
Dora Maar and Walter who is captured in "Le Repos," a 1932 work
estimated to fetch $5 million to $7 million.
"Picasso is best known as an abstracting artist who
violently disfigures the female form. So this work's celebration
of his lover is somewhat unique in his body of work," Lampley
explained. "For people who love Picasso, this work is a
revelation."
Christie's has high hopes for the works. In the past 15
years pieces featuring Walter or Dora Maar achieved some of the
highest prices for any art at auction at the time.
"The female subjects have appreciated markedly over the past
decade," Langley said, adding "There has been a growing
appreciation of the later and more figurative works from the
latter half of his career."
Also, she noted, more attention is being paid to the
biographical, or personal, aspects of the artist's life. This
interest has led to a greater understanding of the influence of
these in his life, not just as models but as real influences.
"There has been a shift in the market, from the blue or rose
or Cubist works being the most prized. Now there is a real
passion for figurative, more biographically driven subjects." .
Both Walter and Roque committed suicide in the years after
Picasso's death.
