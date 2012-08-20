(Adds details on first-half results)
HONG KONG Aug 20 China's state-owned PICC
Property and Casualty Co Ltd reported a 23.6 rise in
net profit for the first six months of the year on Monday,
driven by steady growth in auto insurance sales and tighter
underwriting standards.
PICC, the largest property and casualty insurer in China, in
which American International Group Inc holds a minority
stake, reported a first-half net profit of 6.53 billion yuan, or
0.533 yuan per share.
In the first half of 2011 the firm had posted a net profit
of 5.29 billion yuan or 0.452 yuan per share.
The bulk of PICC's first half business came from auto
insurance. Auto insurance premiums, which account for nearly 80
percent of PICC's business, rose 11 percent to 58.4 billion yuan
in the first half of 2012.
Meanwhile, other lines of business decreased. Premiums from
commercial property insurance, fell 3.5 percent to 3.87 billion
yuan.
"Commercial property premiums fell. I would almost read more
into that," said a Hong Kong-based insurance analyst who spoke
on condition of anonymity.
"What they are doing is having a tighter risk selection ...
It's a conscious decision not to take certain business."
The company's combined ratio, a measure of profitability,
fell 0.1 percent to 92.4 percent. A combined ratio under 100
percent means a company is making an underwriting profit; a
lower percentage means a higher profit.
The Hong Kong listed shares of PICC Property & Casualty are
down more than 17 percent this year, compared with a 6.5 percent
rise in the benchmark Hang Seng index.
The parent of Hong Kong-listed PICC Property & Casualty Co
received approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange earlier this
year to pursue an IPO.
The IPO could raise as much as $6 billion through a dual
listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai but is not expected anytime
soon, a source previously told Reuters.
(Reporting By Clare Baldwin; Editing by Chris Lewis)