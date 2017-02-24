HONG KONG Feb 24 The People's Insurance Co
(Group) of China Ltd said on Friday its vice-chairman
and president Wang Yincheng was under investigation for
suspected "serious disciplinary violations".
Wang, also an executive director, is under investigation by
relevant authorities, the insurance group said, citing
information disclosed on the official websites of the Central
Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of
China and the Ministry of Supervision of the People's Republic
of China.
"The company continues to conduct operations in the usual
and ordinary course of its business," the insurance group said
in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd said late on
Thursday that its non-executive director Wang Yincheng is under
investigation for suspected serious disciplinary violations.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Joseph Radford)