HONG KONG Dec 14 Chinese state-owned insurer
PICC Group has exercised the over-allotment option of its recent
Hong Kong share sale, lifting the total proceeds of the float to
$3.6 billion.
Before the over-allotment, PICC raised $3.1 billion in its
initial public offer, making it the IPO the largest in Hong Kong
in two years.
People's Insurance Company (Group) of China, one of China's
last big state-owned companies to go public, said in a filing on
the Hong Kong stock exchange that it had fully exercised its
H-share over-allotment option of an aggregate of 1.035 billion
shares at HK$3.48 each, raising another HK$3.6 billion ($460
million).
Its shares ended 3.5 percent higher at HK$3.85 on Friday,
outperforming the main Hang Seng Index's 0.7 percent
rise.
The over-allotment was exercised by China International
Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, The Hongkong
and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited ,
Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited and Goldman Sachs
(Asia) L.L.C., PICC said.