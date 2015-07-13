HONG KONG, July 13 The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd said it had bought an aggregate 3.19 percent of Industrial Bank Co Ltd for 10.1 billion yuan ($1.63 billion).

The insurer's units, PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd and PICC Life Insurance Co Ltd, bought 280.74 million shares and 327.64 million shares respectively of Industrial Bank in the open market using insurance funds on July 9, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday.

The insurer held 14.06 percent of the Shanghai-listed bank after the acquisitions, up from the previous 10.87 percent.

China shares rebounded sharply last Thursday as a fresh round of government support measures stemmed panic selling. ($1 = 6.2092 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)