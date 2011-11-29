HONG KONG Nov 29 China's largest property insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd expects proceeds from a planned rights issue to help it meet its business needs over the next one to two years, company board secretary Zhang Xiaoli said on Tuesday.

The company also aims to keep its solvency margin at above 150 percent in preparation for further liberalisation in the mainland auto insurance market, Zhang told Reuters, adding, however that the company did not expect any new measures would be introduced by the end of this year.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) last liberalised pricing in about 2003, leading to a price war that saw insurers cut prices to attract new customers.

PICC said on Tuesday it planned to raise about 5 billion yuan ($783.20 million) via a rights issue to strengthen its capital base and improve its solvency margin.

PICC shares were down nearly 6 percent in mid-morning trade on Tuesday on the news. The stock had been hammered recently by fears that further liberalisation of the Chinese auto insurance market would bring more competition and erode its profit margins.

