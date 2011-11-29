HONG KONG Nov 29 PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd said on Tuesday it planned to raise 5 billion yuan ($783.20 million) via a rights issue to strengthen its capital base and improve its solvency margin.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, PICC said it proposed an issue of 345.6 million H shares in the proportion of one rights share for every 10 existing H shares held at HK$5.50 each.

It also proposed an issue of 768.6 million domestic rights shares on the basis of one domestic rights share for every 10 existing domestic shares held at 4.49 yuan each.

For statement click here ($1 = 6.3841 yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)