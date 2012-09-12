Sept 12 Piccadilly Restaurants LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday after debt restructuring talks broke down with its lender, New York-based fund Atalaya Capital Management.

Part of the company's debt was recently purchased by Atalaya, the company said in a statement on Wednesday while not mentioning the size of the debt.

Piccadilly was given a commitment for debtor in possession financing of up to $5 million, providing the company with ample liquidity, the company added.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Piccadilly has about 80 restaurants, over 70 food service operations and has roughly 3,500 employees. P i ccadilly provides over 9,000 meals per day to evacuees and serves 30 schools across the U.S. Southeast.