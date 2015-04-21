JOHANNESBURG, April 21 South African grocer Pick n Pay Stores Ltd reported a 28 percent rise in full-year profit on Tuesday, helped by cost cuts as consumer spending remains slack.

Pick n Pay said headline EPS totalled 177.3 cents in the year to end-February compared with 138.5 cents a year earlier. Headline EPS, the main profit gauge in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

Sales increased 6.1 percent to 67 billion rand ($5.52 billion).

