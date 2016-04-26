* To form joint venture with Nigeria's A.G. Leventis
* Expansion to Nigeria will not happen hastily -CEO
* Some firms exiting Nigeria owing to dollar shortage
* Annual headline earnings per share up 26.4
(Recasts with Nigeria entry, CEO quotes, share price)
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, April 26 South African supermarket
operator Pick n Pay plans to expand into Nigeria next
year through a partnership with a local conglomerate, as it
seeks to reduce its reliance on its home market, it said on
Tuesday.
Pick n Pay already operates in Botswana, Zimbabwe and
Namibia and plans to open new stores in Ghana next year. Like
many other South African companies it wants to expand further
across the continent amid sluggish economic growth at home.
The retailer, which reported a 26 percent jump in annual
earnings on Tuesday, said it would take a 51 percent stake in a
Nigerian joint venture with conglomerate A.G. Leventis
, which runs a food business. It did not disclose
the size of the investment.
"We are not suddenly going to explode onto the scene in
Nigeria next year but we are going to start the process of
looking at all those things," Pick n Pay's CEO Richard Brasher
told a results briefing, adding that he was aware of tough
trading conditions in Nigeria and would not expand hastily.
Nigeria is Africa's biggest economy but some South African
companies that expanded into the west African country, including
Dairy products maker Clover Industries and fashion
retailer Truworths, have either pulled out or scaled
down due to a scarcity of hard currency to import spare parts
and raw materials.
Brasher said Pick n Pay was taking a long-term view of
Africa's most populous nation.
"If you're in the retail business and you are an African
business its hard to ignore Nigeria," he told Reuters.
Gryphon Asset Management analyst Reuben Beelders said he
backed Pick n Pay's conservative approach to Nigeria.
"People have realised that Africa is not just going to be a
pot of gold at the end of the road, it's a lot of graft and it's
going to need long-term investment rather than something that
happens quickly," Cape Town-based Beelders said.
Pick n Pay has lost ground in South Africa to rivals such as
market leader Shoprite, after failing to invest in new
stores. But Brasher, a former UK head of Tesco who took
over in January 2013, is implementing a plan to win back market
share.
Pick n Pay said headline earnings per share (EPS) rose 26.4
percent from a year earlier to 224.04 cents in the year to the
end of February, helped by cost-cutting measures. Headline EPS,
a measure that excludes certain one-off items, is the profit
figure most widely used in South Africa.
The company declared a final dividend of 125.20 cents per
share, bringing the year's total payout to 149.40 cents, 26.5
percent higher than the previous year.
Shares in Pick n Pay, which are up nearly 30 percent over
the last year, inched up 0.58 percent to 69.89 rand by 1215 GMT.
(Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)