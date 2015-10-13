JOHANNESBURG Oct 13 South African retailer Pick
n Pay Stores posted a 24.2 percent rise in half-year
profit boosted by revamped stores with lower operating costs.
Pick n Pay said headline earnings per share (EPS) totalled
32.94 cents in the six months ended Aug. 31, up from 26.51 cents
a year earlier. Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South
Africa and strips out certain one-off items.
Pick n Pay opened 83 new stores and refurbished 27 during
the period.
"Operational improvements include faster checkouts, Wi-Fi
connectivity and automatic ordering and replenishment," the
company said.
The retailer, which faces tough competition from the likes
of Shoprite and Woolworths as consumers
tighten their belts amid rising interest rates, energy costs and
income tax, said sales grew 8.5 percent to 34.9 billion rand.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by David Clarke)