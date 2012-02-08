* Badminton steps down to spend time with family

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 South Africa's Pick n Pay said on Wednesday its chief executive will step down this month, as the grocer fights to regain market share from domestic rivals and fend off U.S. giant Wal-Mart.

Nick Badminton, a 32-year veteran of South Africa's No.2 grocery chain and its CEO for the last five years, said in a statement he was stepping down to spend more time with his family.

Analysts said the move seemed ill-timed, as Pick n Pay had yet to emerge from a restructuring drive that Badminton had spearheaded.

"They are in a turnaround phase and it seems they don't have succession plan in place and that is making the market a little bit uncomfortable," said Abri du Plessis, chief investment officer at Gryphon Asset Management.

Chairman Gareth Ackerman will take the role of executive chairman responsible for strategy, while deputy CEO Richard van Rensburg would be responsible for operations until a new chief executive is found, the company said.

Shares in the $3 billion company fell 1.7 percent to 45.06 rand by 1135 GMT, lagging a 0.77 percent rise on the benchmark JSE Top-40 index.

The company said it would also consider international candidates for the job. It recently brought in Helmut Hoerz, former chief operating officer of German's Edeka Group, as head of its merchandising.

The Cape Town-based company faces stiff competition from Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which took 51 percent stake in local discounter Massmart last year and has set out an aggressive strategy to win business.

A family-run business, Pick n Pay has yet to see the benefits of the gradual improvement in consumer spending in Africa's top economy as it is spending a chunk of its cash rolling out distribution centres to boost margins and win back market share.

Ackerman, the current chairman, is the son of former CEO Raymond Ackerman, who built Pick n Pay from a four-store operation into a retail giant with more than 700 outlets.

The elder Ackerman still owns nearly 50 percent of Pick n Pay's holding company.