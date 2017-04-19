New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
JOHANNESBURG, April 19 South Africa's Pick n Pay posted an 18 percent rise in full-year profit on Wednesday, as the grocer cut costs while consumers struggle in its home market.
Pick n Pay said headline earnings per share (EPS) was 264.35 cents in the year to end-February compared with 224.04 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the mostly widely used profit measure in South Africa and excludes certain one-off items.
Profit growth slowed from 26.4 percent the previous period as consumers at all income levels are finding it harder to make ends meet, Pick n Pay said in a statement, adding that it did improve margins by keeping labour costs in particular in check.
"A stronger gross profit margin and well-controlled costs demonstrate the value of the Group's increasingly centralised supply chain and greater operating efficiency in a low-growth environment," the firm said.
Sales grew 7 percent, slowing from last year's 8.2 percent, reflecting the difficult trading environment and some disruption from store refurbishments and closures. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.