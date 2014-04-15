BRIEF-Chengdu Hongqi Chain to pay FY 2016 annual div on April 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.19 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 24, for FY 2016
April 15 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd
* FY trading profit margin improved from 1.3% to 1.6%
* FY total dividend per share for year is 92.30 cents, up 9.9% on prior year
* FY group turnover increased by 7.7% to r63.1 billion
* Group has maintained gross margin at 17.5%
* FY basic EPS (EPS) increased 6.0% from 115.14 to 122.01 cents per share
* FY headline EPS (HEPS) increased 24.4% from 111.30 to 138.51 cents per share
* Says our business is stronger than it was a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, April 19 Hyundai's China joint venture is facing "severe challenge" due to a complex political and economic environment and tough local competition, the firm's chairman said on Wednesday, amid a political stand-off between China and South Korea.