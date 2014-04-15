April 15 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd

* FY trading profit margin improved from 1.3% to 1.6%

* FY total dividend per share for year is 92.30 cents, up 9.9% on prior year

* FY group turnover increased by 7.7% to r63.1 billion

* Group has maintained gross margin at 17.5%

* FY basic EPS (EPS) increased 6.0% from 115.14 to 122.01 cents per share

* FY headline EPS (HEPS) increased 24.4% from 111.30 to 138.51 cents per share

