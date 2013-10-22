BRIEF-Winshine Science Co Ltd updates on acquisition of 60% equity interest of Hainan Zhongzhi
* Upon completion of acquisition, target company will be held as to 60% by loyal victory and as to 40% by remaining shareholder
JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 Pick N Pay Stores Ltd : * H1 headline earnings per share up 35.8% on a comparable basis * Group turnover increased by 7.5% to R30.1 billion (2012: R28.0 billion). * Headline earnings per share (heps) increased 13.6%, from 35.91 to 40.81 cents
per share * Interim dividend of 14.80 cents which is up 0.3% on the previous year
* Upon completion of acquisition, target company will be held as to 60% by loyal victory and as to 40% by remaining shareholder
* Signed a toll processing agreement to process up to 2000 tonnes of poppy straw for producers of Narcotic Raw Material (NRM) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.