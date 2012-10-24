* Headline EPS 35.9 cents vs 54.7 cents

* Sales up 6 pct

* Dividend cut by 34 pct (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 24 South Africa's second-largest grocer Pick n Pay reported a 34 percent fall in first-half profit on Wednesday, hit by cautious consumer spending and tougher competition.

Pick n Pay said headline earnings per share totalled 35.9 cents in the six months to end-August compared with 54.7 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, the primary profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

Pick n Pay has missed out on a recent bull run by domestic rivals as it struggles to grow profits due to its late investment in its distribution centres and slower store openings.

Earlier this month, the company named former UK head of Tesco, Richard Brasher, as it new chief executive, a move that is expected to help turnaround and compete against domestic rivals and Wal-Mart.

This month it also flagged that it expected a sharp drop in earnings.

Sales increased 6 percent to 28.3 billion rand ($3.23 billion) and the company cut its interim dividend by 34 percent to 14.75 cent.

Shares in the company have fallen more than 8 percent so far this year, underperforming a more than 34 percent surge in its closest rival Shoprite Holdings. ($1 = 8.7745 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)