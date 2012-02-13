LONDON Feb 13 Swiss bank Pictet's asset management arm has launched a fund investing in short-dated euro-denominated bonds as investors become less risk-averse in the quest for high-yielding assets.

The Pictet Short Term High Yield fund invests in short-dated bonds, typically less sensitive than longer-term securities to changes in interest rates.

"In an environment of moderate growth, low inflation and deleveraging, euro high-yield, short-dated bonds offer an attractive risk-return profile in a European market that has matured at a rapid pace over the past several years," Pictet said in a statement.

However, in the wake of the European financial crisis, the Geneva-based team of fund managers led by Roman Gaiser will steer clear of bonds issued by companies from the financial sector, a source close to the company said.

Gaiser, with a 16-year track record of running similar funds, joined Pictet as head of high yield from rival Threadneedle Asset Management a year ago.

High-yield bond funds have already caught on in recent months among investors in the United States as appetite grows for risk taking and yield. (Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Will Waterman)