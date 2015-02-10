ZURICH Feb 10 Swiss private bank Pictet said on
Tuesday it will begin charging institutional customers to hold
Swiss francs, following rivals including UBS and
Credit Suisse in a reaction to Switzerland's central
bank decision to push down its interest rates on some cash
deposits.
Pictet, a privately-held Geneva bank for wealthy clients,
will apply a 0.75 percent charge for accounts of institutional
clients of more than 1 million Swiss francs ($1.08 million),
effective from March 1, a spokesman said in response to a
Reuters request.
Switzerland's central bank began charging for franc
deposits in a bid to deter flight into the haven currency in
January.
It pushed down its interest rate on some cash deposits held
at the central bank by commercial banks and other financial
institutions to -0.75 percent.
($1 = 0.9244 Swiss francs)
