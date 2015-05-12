(In MAY 11 story, corrects spelling of Pictet in headline and first paragraph)

ZURICH May 11 Jean-François Demole is stepping down as a partner at Swiss private bank Pictet et Cie, the Geneva-based wealth manager said on Monday.

Pictet's deputy chief executive for its asset management arm, Laurent Ramsey, will become a partner at the bank. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by Louise Heavens)