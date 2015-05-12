BRIEF-Fonciere Atland Q1 revenue up at 4.6 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.6 MILLION ($5.0 MILLION)VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
(In MAY 11 story, corrects spelling of Pictet in headline and first paragraph)
ZURICH May 11 Jean-François Demole is stepping down as a partner at Swiss private bank Pictet et Cie, the Geneva-based wealth manager said on Monday.
Pictet's deputy chief executive for its asset management arm, Laurent Ramsey, will become a partner at the bank. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.6 MILLION ($5.0 MILLION)VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading performance since full year results on 3 march 2017 has been in line with management's expectations