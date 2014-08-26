(Corrects profit in 5th paragraph to read million, not billion)

ZURICH Aug 26 Swiss private bank Pictet & Cie broke with more than 200 years of tradition on Tuesday and published earnings for the first time, as it faces down a U.S. criminal investigation into tax evasion via hidden offshore accounts.

The move comes several days before cross-town rival Lombard Odier is expected to also post results for the first time, following a change in structure last year at both famously discrete Geneva firms, which are partially controlled by descendents of their founding families.

Pictet is also one of around a dozen Swiss banks under criminal investigation in the United States for allegedly helping wealthy Americans evade taxes, and the bank's senior partner said the case would be settled at the pace set by the United States.

"It's not in our hands," Jacques de Saussure told Reuters when asked about the tax probe. "The rhythm is decided by the U.S. authorities, not by us."

In its half-year results, Pictet posted net profit of 202.9 million Swiss francs ($222 million). The bank held 319 billion francs in net assets under management, sealing its position as Switzerland's third-largest private bank by assets after UBS and Credit Suisse. (1 US dollar = 0.9147 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)