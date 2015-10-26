BRIEF-BD prices offerings of common stock depositary shares
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
Oct 26 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by generation capacity, said it would buy natural gas distributor Piedmont Natural Gas Co for $4.9 billion in cash.
Duke offered $60 in cash for each Piedmont share, representing a premium of about 42 percent premium to the stock's Friday close.
Duke will also assume about $1.8 billion of Piedmont's net debt, giving the company an enterprise value of $6.7 billion. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
* NetEase continues strong momentum and robust growth in the first quarter 2017