BRIEF-Audentes Therapeutics says offering of 5.2 mln shares priced at $14.50/shr
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Dec 18 Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says General Manager Pan Jie resigns due to change in job role


* Oncosil receives institutional review board approval from md anderson cancer center for pancreatic clinical study programme