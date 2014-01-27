Jan 27 Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says 2013 preliminary net profit up 21.74 percent y/y at 424.3 million yuan ($70.1 million)

* Says profit up on increased revenue from pharmaceuticals and cosmetic businesses and investment gains from unit

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pyc46v

