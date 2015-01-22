Jan 22 Pierre Et Vacances SA :
* Strategic partnership agreement signed between the Pierre
& Vacances-Center Parcs Group and Morgan Stanley Real Estate
Investing
* Pierre & Vacances and Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing
have signed partnership agreement for property and tourism
development in Spain
* Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing is to acquire
existing tourism property in Spain
* Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing fund plans to acquire
between 3,000 and 8,000 apartments and homes in Spain
* Pierre & Vacances to search for and select property assets
* Pierre & Vacances to undertake delegated prime
construction for renovation, extension or construction of
property assets, property marketing to individuals in spain and
europe
* Pierre & Vacances to undertake tourism management of
assets acquired and resold
