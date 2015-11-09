Nov 9 Pierre & Vacances shares rose as
much as 9 percent on Monday after it announced a tie-up with HNA
Tourism Group that will see the Chinese company take a 10
percent stake in the French operator of Center Parcs holiday
resorts.
The companies said they would set up a joint venture, 60
percent-owned by HNA Tourism Group, aimed at creating holiday
destinations near major Chinese cities such as Shanghai,
Beijing, Chengdu and Fuzhou.
They will also develop mountain resorts to cash in on
interest in winter sports generated by the 2022 Winter Olympic
Games in Beijing and growth in skiing holidays among Chinese
tourists, the companies said in a statement.
HNA Tourism Group plans to subscribe to a reserved capital
increase at 25.18 euros ($27.11) per share for the stake in
Pierre & Vacances, whose shares were trading at 26.83 euros by
1034 GMT, a six-week high.
The Chinese expansion builds on a partnership deal Pierre &
Vacances signed late last year with developer Beijing Capital
Land to build holiday sites at destinations including Shanghai
and Beijing.
The move also follows Chinese conglomerate Fosun
International's purchase of Pierre & Vacances' larger
French rival Club Med earlier this year. Fosun has also taken a
stake in British travel group Thomas Cook Group.
Greater China accounted for 10.2 percent of Club Med's
customers last year, up 1.5 percentage points on 2013.
($1 = 0.9287 euros)
