Dec 4 Pierre et Vacances SA :
* Reports total FY 2013/14 revenue of 1.41 billion euros
compared to 1.3 bln euros last year (8.8 percent growth)
* Full year underlying operating profit is 12.2 million
euros, compared to 2.7 million euros last year
* Full year group net loss is 23.3 million euros, compared
to loss of 47.5 million euros last year
* Says actions are undertaken to return to operating
profitability in the tourism businesses as of 2014/2015 with a
view to delivering underlying operating margin of 5 percent in
2016/2017
* Says is likely to reach its underlying operating
profit/turnover target of 5-6 percent by 2017 if no major
deterioration in the European economy occurs
