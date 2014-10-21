UPDATE 1-Motor racing-McLaren's woes continue with bad day for Vandoorne and Alonso
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
Oct 21 Pierre Et Vacances SA :
* Says Francoise Gri is leaving her functions as CEO
* Has decided to unite positions of chairman and CEO
* Is nominating Martine Balouka-Vallette to position of CEO tourism Pierre & Vacances and Center Parcs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.