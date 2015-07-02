PARIS, July 2 Center Parcs Europe resorts owner
Pierre & Vacances and China's HNA Tourism <HNAIDD.UL]
have agreed in principle to develop holiday sites in China and
other Asian markets, the two companies said on Thursday.
"In China, the strategic purpose of the partnership is to
create destinations matching the rising demand of the urban
population for local tourism," they said in joint statement
announcing the signing of a non-binding memorandum of
understanding.
The news comes as Chinese groups are also moving into
Europe's tourism industry, with Chinese conglomerate Fosun
International buying a 5 percent stake in British
travel group Thomas Cook Group in March after buying
French holiday maker Club Med earlier this year.
In December Pierre et Vacances had already struck a
long-term partnership deal with developer Beijing Capital Land
to develop holiday sites inspired by the Center Parcs concept,
with two initial sites being examined outside Shanghai and
Beijing.
Pierre & Vacances and HNA Tourism said they will also
explore the potential to cooperate in developing urban
residences, retirement complexes and ski resorts in China.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Greg Mahlich)