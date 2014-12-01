Dec 1 Hawaii has identified its first outbreak
of a deadly pig virus that emerged in the continental United
States last year, confounding officials who are uncertain how
the disease arrived over thousands of miles of ocean.
The state confirmed Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv)
on a farm on Oahu, the most populous Hawaiian island, on Nov.
20, according to the Hawaii Department of Agriculture.
Farmers and the federal government have been working to
contain PEDv since it was first detected in the United States in
the spring of 2013. The virus has killed at least 8 million
pigs, roughly 10 percent of the U.S. hog population. PEDv was
previously found in parts of Asia and Europe. It is unknown how
it came to the United States.
Hawaii had toughened import requirements for live pigs in
July in a bid to prevent the spread of PEDv, banning infected
hogs and requiring tests for PEDv prior to shipping.
State officials do not know how PEDv arrived on their shores
and are testing animal feed from the infected farm to try to
determine whether it may have transmitted the virus, acting
State Veterinarian Isaac Maeda said in a telephone interview
Monday.
"We live out in the ocean," Maeda said. "A lot of things you
see on the continental U.S., we don't see out here."
Chances of determining how PEDv arrived in Hawaii are "not
looking very promising," he added.
The outbreak occurred on a farm with about 150 pigs, and
about 25 percent died, according to Hawaii's agriculture
department. Veterinarians sent samples from the farm to the
Kansas State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, which
confirmed the PEDv infection.
"It was surprising because it was a long distance from your
traditional swine channels," Tom Burkgren, executive director of
the American Association of Swine Veterinarians, said about the
outbreak.
The farm did not use feed containing porcine plasma, which
has been suspected of spreading PEDv, Maeda said.
Researchers have previously established that PEDv in the
continental United States can spread from pig to pig by contact
with manure, which contains the virus. It can also be spread
from farm to farm on trucks.
Hawaii quarantined the infected farm and stopped the
movement of pigs on the west side of Oahu to contain the
outbreak.
PEDv is not a threat to humans or food safety, according to
the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Ken Wills)