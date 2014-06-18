PARIS, June 18 U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom
Vilsack said on Wednesday he was confident a vaccine approved
this week by the U.S. administration would help fight a deadly
virus which has killed millions of pigs in the United States.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday
preliminary studies of a vaccine developed by Harrisvaccines
"have been promising" in controlling Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea
virus (PEDv). The virus has killed up to 8 million pigs and
pushed pork prices to record highs since it was first identified
in the United States last year.
"I don't want to say the virus will be eradicated but I
think you will see we're on the other side of this," Vilsack
said after a speech to representatives of the French farm sector
at the U.S. embassy in Paris.
He added that warmer temperatures over the summer would
weaken the virus, while systematic notification by farmers of
new PEDv cases and higher biosecurity measures at farms will
help in the fight against PEDv.
Vilsack ordered farmers earlier this month to start
reporting cases of the deadly pig virus and pledged over $26
million in funding to combat the virus, pushing back against
criticism of his handling of the outbreak.
Harrisvaccines' product is the first to win U.S. Department
of Agriculture conditional approval, which means it can be sold
over the counter but the company must continue to test its
effectiveness.
"Hopefully by the end of the year we will be in a situation
where we can say 'yes folks (the vaccine) works', start
producing mass quantities of it so that farm producers around
the world will not have to worry about this," Vilsack said.
He stressed the virus, which causes diarrhoea and vomiting
and is nearly always lethal to baby piglets, was a global issue
and not just a U.S. problem. PEDv has been found in other
countries including Japan, Canada and Mexico.
The crisis and the severity of the virus has disrupted
international pig trading, with 11 countries or regions,
including Russia, the European Union, China and Japan limiting
imports of live hogs.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Keiron
Henderson)