Following is an update on an outbreak of porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) in India from the U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in New Delhi:

"India reported its first outbreak of porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE). The outbreak was reported on a swine farm in Aizawal district of the Mizoram state."

The outbreak was initially confirmed as classical swine fever but laboratory testing later found it to be PRRS. Ten swine deaths were confirmed out of 57 cases, the report said.

Attache reports are not official USDA data.

