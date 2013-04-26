European shares post weekly loss as banks weigh, SCA gains on bid report
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days.)
MOSCOW, April 26 PIK : * PIK, a leading Russian residential developer said on Friday that businessman Mikail Shishkhanov increased his stake in the share capital of the company up to 19.9999 percent. * PIK said Shishkhanov increased his stake on April 10. (Moscow Newsroom, + 7 495 775 12 42, moscow.newsroom@reuters.com)
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days.)
April 13 Chiltern International Ltd, a privately held British drug research contractor, has hired investment bank Jefferies LLC to explore a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.