Dec 16 Gruppa Kompaniy Pik OAO :

* Says Sergey Gordeev indirectly increases stake in company to 29.8999 pct from 24.8999 pct

* Says Longville Management LTD increases stake in company to 10 pct from 5 pct

* Says Benolita Holdings Limited increases stake in company to 10 pct from 5 pct Source text: bit.ly/1DFcV0z, bit.ly/1uMxLAK, bit.ly/1uMx3n7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)